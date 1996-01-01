The gene that controls the color of the body in Drosophila is located on the X chromosome. The wild-type recessive allele produces a yellowish-brown body color, while the mutant ebony allele produces a gray body color. A male Drosophila with a gray body mates with a female Drosophila with a yellowish-brown body. What proportion of their female offspring would be expected to have a yellowish-brown body color?