5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the difference between the rII mutant phages and the wild-type phages?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mutant type cannot lyse E. coli B.
B
The mutant type can lyse E. coli K12.
C
The mutant type can lyse both E. coli B and E. coli K12.
D
The mutant type can only lyse E. coli B but could not lyse E. coli K12.