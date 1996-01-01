11. Translation
The Genetic Code
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sequence of a peptide is as follows: N....Met-Lys-Glu-Lys-Arg-Arg-Trp-Ser....C. Using the genetic code table, identify the correct mRNA sequence. (Pu represents a purine, and Py represents a pyrimidine).
5' A-U-G-A-A-Pu-G-A-Pu-A-A-Pu-A-G-Pu-A-G-Pu-U-G-A-A-G-Py 3'
5' A-U-G-A-A-Pu-G-A-Pu-A-A-Pu-A-G-Pu-A-G-Pu-U-G-G-A-G-Py 3'
5' A-U-G-A-A-Pu-G-A-Py-A-A-Pu-A-G-Pu-A-G-Pu-U-G-G-A-G-Py 3'
5' A-U-G-A-A-Py-G-A-Pu-A-A-Py-A-G-Pu-A-G-Pu-U-G-A-A-G-Py 3'