17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is a common effect of a mutation in DNA that changes the sequence of mRNA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can alter the function of the protein that the RNA codes for
B
It can cause the RNA to form a double-stranded structure
C
It can increase the efficiency of translation
D
None of the above.