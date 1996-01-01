3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Epistasis and Complementation
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Epistasis and Complementation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cross was done between two true-breeding genotypes AABB and aabb and the F1 progeny thus obtained was self-fertilized. The F2 progeny has a phenotypic ratio of 15:1. Which of the following statements about this cross is correct?
A cross was done between two true-breeding genotypes AABB and aabb and the F1 progeny thus obtained was self-fertilized. The F2 progeny has a phenotypic ratio of 15:1. Which of the following statements about this cross is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genes A and B have the same basic effect.
B
A dominant allele of either gene yields the same phenotype.
C
Gene A blocks the expression of gene B.
D
Both a and b.