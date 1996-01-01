13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
GAL Regulation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Protein regulation refers to the mechanisms and processes by which cells control the production, activity, and degradation of proteins. Which of the following techniques is used in molecular biology to study protein regulation and protein-protein interactions:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hybrid system
B
Gel electrophoresis
C
PCR
D
ELISA