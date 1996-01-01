11. Translation
Transfer RNA
11. Translation Transfer RNA
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding codon and anticodon sequences?
A
tRNA anticodon sequences bind to mRNA codon sequences during translation to help specify the sequence of amino acids in a protein.
B
Some tRNAs can recognize more than one codon sequence due to the "wobble" phenomenon, which allows for flexibility in the genetic code.
C
Each codon on the mRNA molecule can specify multiple amino acids, therefore fewer codons are present than the total number of amino acids in a cell.
D
There are 64 possible codons, but only 20 amino acids are commonly used to build proteins.