11. Translation
Transfer RNA
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct regarding tRNA synthetase?
tRNA synthetases form peptide bonds between amino acids and tRNA molecules during translation.
tRNA synthetases do not translocate tRNA molecules but rather attach the appropriate amino acid to the tRNA.
tRNA synthetases are directly involved in DNA replication or repair.
tRNA synthetases ensure the correct amino acid is attached to the tRNA.