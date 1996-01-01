1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
The HBB gene codes for a protein known as β-globin, and mutation in both alleles of the HBB gene causes sickle cell disease. The allele for wild-type β-globin protein is designated by βA, and that for mutant β-globin protein by βS. Determine the number of genotypes that can result from these two alleles.
A
One
B
Two
C
Three
D
Four