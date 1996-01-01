3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Penetrance and Expressivity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ is the proportion of animals with a certain genotype that exhibit the phenotype linked to that genotype, whereas the expression level of a given genotype as a phenotype inside an individual is referred to as _____.
Expressivity; penetrance
Penetrance; expressivity
Recombination frequency; expressivity
Recombination frequency; penetrance