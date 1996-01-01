3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Penetrance and Expressivity
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Penetrance and Expressivity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following accurately defines the term "phenotypic expression"?
Which of the following accurately defines the term "phenotypic expression"?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The interaction between an organism's genes and the environment
B
The interaction between alleles at the same locus
C
The interaction between alleles at the different loci
D
None of the above