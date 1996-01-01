16. Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The transposons which move by a "copy and paste" mechanism and differ from other transposons because the copy is made of RNA instead of DNA are called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
retrotransposons
B
class II transposons
C
class III transposons
D
Miniature Inverted-repeat Transposable Elements