16. Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
______ are transposons in which the transposable sequence is replicated and the generated DNA copy is inserted into the target site leaving the donor site unchanged.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cut-and-paste transposons
B
Long Interspersed Nuclear Elements
C
Miniature Inverted-repeat Transposable Elements
D
Replicative transposons