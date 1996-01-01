20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of these assertions regarding heritability is TRUE?
Which of these assertions regarding heritability is TRUE?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The proportion of additive genotypic variance to phenotypic variance is measured by Broad sense heritability.
B
Twin studies can provide insight into the narrow sense of human trait heritability.
C
Heritability measures the extent to which genetic variation contributes to the total phenotypic variation.
D
Both b and c.