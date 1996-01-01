4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Recombination is the generation of non-parental gene combinations, whereas linkage is the phenomenon of the physical association of genes on a chromosome. In terms of linkage and recombination, which of the following statements is true?
A
Recombination frequency is inversely proportional to the distance between the genes present on a chromosome.
B
Strength of linkage is directly proportional to the recombination of genes.
C
The lesser the strength of the linkage, the greater the chance of recombination.
D
All of the above.