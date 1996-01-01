4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following recombination frequencies of three genes on chromosome 5 of a mouse:
A-D: 11 cM
A-G: 15 cM
D-G: 4 cM
Which of the following gives the correct gene sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A-G-D
B
D-A-G
C
A-D-G
D
G-A-D