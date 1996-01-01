14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes the embryo formed from a homozygous mother Drosophila for the mutant allele of the bicoid (bcd-) gene?
A
underdeveloped eyes
B
underdeveloped head and thorax
C
formation of more than two wings
D
underdeveloped posterior segment