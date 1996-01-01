21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of 1000 individuals, 160 are homozygous recessive for a particular trait. What is the frequency of the dominant allele in the population if the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.2
B
0.4
C
0.6
D
0.8