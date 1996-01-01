22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A study was conducted to appreciate mutations in mtDNA in certain populations. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the higher rate of mutations in mtDNA in a particular population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The population is less susceptible to mitochondrial disorders.
B
The population has a lower risk of developing genetic diseases.
C
The population has a decreased likelihood of passing on mutations to future generations.
D
The population shows greater genetic diversity in their mitochondrial genomes.