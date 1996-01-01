12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
Which of the following statements best describes the role of cAMP in lac operon?
A
It is the binding site for RNA polymerase, the enzyme that performs transcription.
B
It is a protein that inhibits the transcription of the lac operon.
C
It is a signaling molecule that binds to CAP and promotes transcription.
D
None of these.