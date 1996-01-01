12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
An organism cannot express the lac operon when there is no lactose. Which of the following genes is responsible for this condition that produces a protein that blocks the promoter region of the lac operon?
A
lacZ
B
lacA
C
lacY
D
lacl