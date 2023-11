The shape of summer squash is classified as either long, spherical, or disk-shaped. Disk-shaped fruits are produced when dominant alleles are present at two gene loci, A and B. Spherical-shaped fruits are produced when a dominant allele is present at either the A or B gene loci. Long-shaped fruits are produced when the plant is homozygous recessive for both genes A and B. Two pure breeding plants that produce spherical-shaped fruits are crossed, and all the resultant F 1 progeny plants produce disk-shaped fruits. If the F 1 progeny was self-fertilized, determine the phenotypic ratio of the F 2 progeny.