3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Understanding Independent Assortment
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For an independently assorting gene, short hair (S) is dominant over long hair (s) in rabbits, and black skin (B) is dominant over brown skin (b). When the male and female with the heterozygous genotype BbSs from the F1 generation are self-crossed, what is the probability of having the genotype BBSS in the F2 generation?
For an independently assorting gene, short hair (S) is dominant over long hair (s) in rabbits, and black skin (B) is dominant over brown skin (b). When the male and female with the heterozygous genotype BbSs from the F1 generation are self-crossed, what is the probability of having the genotype BBSS in the F2 generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9/16
B
3/16
C
1/16
D
none of these