20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding the characteristics of polygenic inheritance is incorrect?
A
In polygenic traits, many genes control a single trait.
B
It follows a pattern of non-Mendelian inheritance.
C
Human eye color, Skin color, and blood group are examples of polygenic traits
D
Polygenic traits exhibit a continuous variation of the trait in a population.