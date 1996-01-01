10. Transcription
RNA Interference
RNA interference shows fascinating promise as a tool in molecular biology for genetic diseases and other conditions like cancer, cystic fibrosis, etc. The mode of action of RNAi is:
A
Cutting DNA at a specific site.
B
Regulating gene expression by gene silencing at the stage of translation or by blocking its translation into protein.
C
Transcribing DNA into RNA.
D
Breaking hydrogen bonds between complementary pairs during DNA replication.