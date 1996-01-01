12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lactose metabolism is accomplished by different enzymes that are produced by the different structural genes in the lac operon. The structural gene which codes for β-galactosidase is called:
Lactose metabolism is accomplished by different enzymes that are produced by the different structural genes in the lac operon. The structural gene which codes for β-galactosidase is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lacZ
B
lacA
C
lacY
D
lacT