11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sequence of an mRNA is 5' AUGUAUUAUUAUUAGUAUUAUUAU 3'. Identify the incorrect statement(s) related to the translation of this mRNA.
The sequence of an mRNA is 5' AUGUAUUAUUAUUAGUAUUAUUAU 3'. Identify the incorrect statement(s) related to the translation of this mRNA.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The resulting peptide will have eight amino acids.
B
The resulting peptide will be an incomplete one with only four amino acids.
C
There is possibly a nonsense mutation in the gene coding for the peptide.
D
All of the above.