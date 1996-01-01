13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
GAL Regulation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
GAL4, a modular protein, mainly consisting of the DNA-binding domain and activation domain, positively regulates the expression of galactose-induced genes. Deletion of the GAL4 c-terminus, where the inhibitory protein GAL80 binds to the GAL4 region leads to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GAL4 retains its activation function.
B
GAL4 loses its interaction with GAL80 and activation function.
C
Both a and b.
D
None of the above.