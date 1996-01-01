2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
In humans, cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disease. Determine the genotype of the couple who has two healthy children and one with cystic fibrosis. (Assume that F is the normal allele and f is the cystic fibrosis allele)
In humans, cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disease. Determine the genotype of the couple who has two healthy children and one with cystic fibrosis. (Assume that F is the normal allele and f is the cystic fibrosis allele)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Male: FF; Female: FF
B
Male: Ff; Female: FF
C
Male: FF; Female: Ff
D
Male: Ff; Female: Ff