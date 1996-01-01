15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The human alpha and beta globin genes are both involved in oxygen transport in the blood. However, they have different specificities and are located on different chromosomes. These two genes are examples of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Orthologous genes
B
Analogous genes
C
Paralogous genes
D
None of the options is correct