22. Evolutionary Genetics Phylogenetic Trees
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is not true regarding the problems that would have arisen if we had shared the planet with other hominins?
A
The presence of another hominin species could create competition for resources e.g. food, water, and land.
B
The discovery of another hominin species would raise ethical questions about how we study and interact with them, whether we treat them as humans or as other animals.
C
There could be clashes between the cultures, particularly if there were significant differences in values and beliefs between humans and other hominins.
D
This could lead to the inability to degrade the dead organisms leading to the locking up of biomatter in dead bodies of hominins.