8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genome of an eukaryotic organism has approximately 3.2 X 108 base pairs, and the polymerase synthesizes DNA at a rate of 40 nucleotides per second. Calculate the amount of nucleotides produced by each origin if DNA replication occurs every 4 minutes in this organism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9600
B
19200
C
30720
D
61440