18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gene therapy is the process by which an organism's genes are modified to treat a certain disease. The gene therapy product wherein circular DNA molecules are engineered genetically to introduce therapeutic genes in an organism's cell is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Plasmid DNA
B
Viral vectors
C
Bacterial vectors
D
Artificial insemination