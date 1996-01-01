12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study of E. coli strains, a haploid strain is found to have inducibly transcribed lac operon genes, but is unable to grow on a lactose medium.
Besides mutation of lacZ gene, what could be the other genotype for this phenotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lacI+ lacZ+ lacY- lacA+
B
lacI- lacZ+ lacY+ lacA+
C
lacI+ lacZ- lacY+ lacA+
D
lacI+ lacZ+ lacY+ lacA-