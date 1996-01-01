22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
22. Evolutionary Genetics Phylogenetic Trees
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The discovery of the Denisovan hominid species in 2010 was made possible through the analysis of ancient DNA extracted from a finger bone found in a Siberian cave. What is one way in which the analysis of this ancient DNA has helped researchers understand the evolutionary history of modern humans?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By providing evidence for interbreeding between Denisovans and modern humans
B
By revealing genetic similarities between Denisovans and Neanderthals
C
By confirming the presence of a distinct Denisovan population in Asia
D
By demonstrating that Denisovans were the direct ancestors of modern humans