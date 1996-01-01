9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the telophase of mitotic cell division, the cell is almost done dividing. Which of the following does not happen during telophase?
A
The mitotic spindle is broken down
B
The chromosomes start to condense
C
The nuclear membrane re-forms
D
The sister chromatids are pulled toward the opposite ends