17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Experiments conducted by Charles Yanofsky in the 1950s and 1960s helped characterize the nature of tryptophan synthesis in E. coli. In one of Yanofsky's experiments, he observed that a mutation in the gene caused premature termination of translation due to a stop codon at position 243. Which of the following base-pair substitutions could result in a stop codon at position 243 of tryptophan synthetase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AAG to AGG
B
UGG to UAG
C
GAA to GAG
D
UGA to UGG