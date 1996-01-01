2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a cross between a male Drosophila with a dominant allele on the X chromosome and a female Drosophila with a recessive allele on the X chromosome, what proportion of the female offspring will express the dominant trait?
In a cross between a male Drosophila with a dominant allele on the X chromosome and a female Drosophila with a recessive allele on the X chromosome, what proportion of the female offspring will express the dominant trait?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All female offspring will express the dominant trait
B
None of the female offspring will express the dominant trait
C
Half of the female offspring will express the dominant trait
D
The proportion cannot be determined from the information provided