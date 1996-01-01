11. Translation
Proteins
11. Translation Proteins
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the structural components of the secondary protein structure is incorrect?
Which of the following statements about the structural components of the secondary protein structure is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alpha helices are formed when the hydrogen bonds of the protein backbone form a spiral shape.
B
Beta sheets are formed when the hydrogen bonds form a twisted sheet-like structure.
C
Beta sheets are more rigid and stable while alpha helices are more flexible.
D
All of the above.