3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Epistasis and Complementation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A couple's blood group genotype is IᴬIᴮHH and IᴬIᴮHH. What genotypic and phenotypic ratios may be expected in the offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1:2:1 genotypic ratio and 3:1 phenotypic ratio
B
1:2:1 genotypic ratio and 1:2:1 phenotypic ratio
C
1:1:1:1 genotypic ratio and 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio
D
9:7 genotypic ratio and 1:1:1:1 phenotypic ratio