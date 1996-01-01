3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Penetrance and Expressivity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Waardenburg syndrome is a human autosomal dominant disorder displaying ___________, as individuals with Waardenburg syndrome may have any or all of the four principal features of the syndrome, which include hearing loss, different-colored eyes, a white forelock of hair, and premature graying of hair.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
complete penetrance
B
variable expressivity
C
epistasis
D
codominance