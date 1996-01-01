20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the backcross experiment is true?
A
It can be used to determine if the person is homozygous dominant or heterozygous dominant.
B
The organism with an unknown genotype is bred with an organism that is homozygous recessive.
C
It is used to determine the genetic makeup of the dominant organism.
D
It can be done by crossing a hybrid with an individual whose genetic makeup is similar to one of its parents.