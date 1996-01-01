18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cloning vector is a genome that can accept the target DNA and increase the number of copies through its autonomous replication. Which of the following statements is false regarding BAC and YAC?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
YAC vectors are produced based on specific regions of yeast chromosomes, whereas BAC vectors are produced based on F plasmid.
B
YAC vectors have high cloning capacity, while BAC has low cloning capacity.
C
YAC vectors are circular and BAC vectors are linear.
D
None of these