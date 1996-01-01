2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The true color blind are blind to both red and green colors. Color blindness is an X-linked recessive trait. What is true about the inheritance pattern of color blindness?
A
It follows a direct inheritance from father to son.
B
It follows a direct inheritance from mother to daughter.
C
It follows a zig-zag inheritance from maternal grandfather to grandson through a carrier daughter.
D
It follows mendelian inheritance.