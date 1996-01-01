2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
Sex-Linked Genes
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a family with a history of hemophilia, which of the following individuals is most likely to be affected by the disorder?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A male with a mother who has hemophilia
B
A female with a father who has hemophilia
C
A male with a mother who is a carrier of hemophilia
D
A female with a mother who is a carrier of hemophilia