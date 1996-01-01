18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Allele-specific oligonucleotide hybridization, or dot blotting, is a method for testing known mutations. Identity and correctly describe the version of this technique that is widely used for the routine screening of genes that have numerous mutant alleles including α-thalassemia, β-thalassemia, and cystic fibrosis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The PCR-amplified DNA fragments are immobilized onto a filter or membrane, and labeled oligonucleotide probes that are complementary and specific for a given DNA sequence are hybridized to the filter called forward ASO format.
B
Different ASO probes get immobilized onto a filter or membrane and hybridization of the filter to labeled PCR-amplified DNA takes place, which is called reverse ASO format.
C
The PCR-amplified DNA fragments are immobilized onto a filter or membrane and labeled oligonucleotide probes that are complementary and specific for a given DNA sequence are hybridized to the filter called reverse ASO format.
D
Different ASO probes get immobilized onto a filter or membrane and hybridization of the filter to labeled PCR-amplified DNA takes place, which is called forward ASO format.