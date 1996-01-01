4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The formula 2n is used to determine the types of gametes, where "n" is the number of heterozygous gene loci. The number of gametes that can be produced by a diploid organism that is heterozygous for 6 loci is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18
B
36
C
12
D
64