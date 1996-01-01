7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Griffith studied Streptococcus pneumoniae in 1928 intending to develop a vaccine. Griffith cultured Streptococcus pneumoniae in the laboratory and discovered two strains, the R strain, and the S strain. These strains varied in their virulence or ability to cause disease. Griffith injected both S and R strains into mice. Based on the results of Griffith's experiments, which of the following is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S strain injected into mice, mice died.
B
R strain injected into mice, mice stayed alive.
C
Heat-killed S-strain injected into mice, mice stayed alive.
D
The mixture of heat-killed S and live R strains injected into mice, mice stayed alive.