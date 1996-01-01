3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Epistasis and Complementation
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Epistasis and Complementation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two pure-breeding strains of a plant, designated P1 and P2, produce flowers of the same color, which is purple. Each of these strains, when crossed with a pure-breeding strain X, produces F1 progeny plants that have pink flowers. Determine the genotype of the progenies in the F1 generation.
Two pure-breeding strains of a plant, designated P1 and P2, produce flowers of the same color, which is purple. Each of these strains, when crossed with a pure-breeding strain X, produces F1 progeny plants that have pink flowers. Determine the genotype of the progenies in the F1 generation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AaBb and AaBb
B
AABB and AaBb
C
AaBB and AABb
D
aabb and AaBb