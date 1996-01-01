2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four different types of pea plants are self-fertilized to obtain the following three groups of progeny:
Group 1: Round seeded pea plants= 101, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 99
Group 2: Round seeded pea plants= 99, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 0
Group 3: Round seeded pea plants = 90; wrinkled-seeded pea plants = 30.
Identify the group of progeny that is the result of a cross between two heterozygous parents:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Group 1 only
B
Group 2 only
C
Group 3 only
D
Group 1 and 3 only