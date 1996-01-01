Four different types of pea plants are self-fertilized to obtain the following three groups of progeny:

Group 1: Round seeded pea plants= 101, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 99

Group 2: Round seeded pea plants= 99, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 0

Group 3: Round seeded pea plants = 90; wrinkled-seeded pea plants = 30.

Identify the group of progeny that is the result of a cross between two heterozygous parents: